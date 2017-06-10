Swap and Shop for Friday

Swap and Shop for Friday

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

For Sale: Sears aluminum fishing boat & trailer w/ 30 thrust trolling motor $850 obo 352-266-9627 in Rockvale For Sale: Suitcase on roller for $10, 100 YoYo's $40 and a Stool for $20 and want someone to cut bushes 615-890-0707 For Sale: 17" light weight horse saddle for $100 and selling a fire extinguisher fully charged for $20 and an 8 lb fire extinguisher for $15 615-653-3680 FOR RENT: Between Murfreesboro and Smyrna - 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home surrounded by pasture - Call 615-243-7736 You may not be getting all you can out of your browsing experience and may be open to security risks!

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Headcoach 16 hr Ignored 4
Boys soccer (Dec '16) 16 hr Ignored 7
Lacy Tue getarealjobandget... 5
Sally Wall.... hick bigot? (Jul '12) Mon Gary Russell 6
Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16) Jun 25 Rhett Butler 9
Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07) Jun 21 Eddie 74
Lady Janes Haircuts for men Jun 21 okay 10
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,879 • Total comments across all topics: 282,085,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC