Steel Technologies Expanding Greenfie...

Steel Technologies Expanding Greenfield Facility in Smyrna

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Metal Center News

Steel Technologies LLC will expand its greenfield facility in Smyrna, Tenn., by 80,000 square feet. The expansion will house coil-fed laser blanking capabilities, an advanced combination of coil-fed automation and high-speed laser cutting for surface-sensitive metal blanking, the company claims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metal Center News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lady Janes Haircuts for men Jun 3 in my opinion 6
Creepers and weirdos! (Mar '13) May 30 Justice 15
Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16) May 30 Pooperton McButtFart 8
News Mae Beavers for Governor? May 29 commenters 1
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) May 29 Anonymous 1,550
Renaissance fest May 28 Girl1011457q7r5 1
found wallet (Jul '16) May 26 Unemployed farter 6
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,580,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC