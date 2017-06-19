Smyrna Town Council approves assisted...

Smyrna Town Council approves assisted living facility

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Murfreesboro Post

Assisted living facility developer John Elliott addresses citizens' concerns on his proposed 26-acre project near StoneCrest Hospital along Rock Springs Road. DAN EPRIGHT The most discussed item on the old business agenda for the June 13 Smyrna Town Council meeting was the second and final reading for a rezoning ordinance on a parcel of more than 26 acres on Rock Springs Road, immediately adjacent to StoneCrest Medical Center.

