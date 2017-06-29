Sircy Wedding

Sircy Wedding

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Macon County Times

Mr. and Mrs. Mark Sircy of Lafayette, Tennessee, are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Maggie Jean Elizabeth Sircy to Halen Matthew Braswell, son of Darrell and Mary Braswell. The wedding will take place on July 1, 2017, on the grounds of Rosewood in Jackson County, Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Macon County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nice azz at Dollar general 2 hr Joe 1
james pollock?? 6 hr justinlanning 1
Lacy 8 hr Elleminnowpea 6
Stars in town 12 hr Rip tide 1
Rentals no background check (Feb '14) 12 hr Mull502 15
Headcoach Tue Ignored 4
Boys soccer (Dec '16) Tue Ignored 7
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,460 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC