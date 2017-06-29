Sircy Wedding
Mr. and Mrs. Mark Sircy of Lafayette, Tennessee, are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Maggie Jean Elizabeth Sircy to Halen Matthew Braswell, son of Darrell and Mary Braswell. The wedding will take place on July 1, 2017, on the grounds of Rosewood in Jackson County, Tennessee.
