School district employee accused of having sex with student

Smyrna police spokesman Cpl. Brian M Donner says 38-year-old Karen Brooks was arrested Thursday and charged with rape in the fourth degree and sexual intercourse with a victim under 18. The News Journal reports Brooks was an employee of the Smyrna Middle School.

