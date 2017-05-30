School district employee accused of having sex with student
Smyrna police spokesman Cpl. Brian M Donner says 38-year-old Karen Brooks was arrested Thursday and charged with rape in the fourth degree and sexual intercourse with a victim under 18. The News Journal reports Brooks was an employee of the Smyrna Middle School.
