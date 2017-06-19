Pat Sawyer
Born in Williamson Co., Mrs. Sawyer was a daughter of the late Paul Sullivan and Mary Alice Layne Sawyer. She was a bus driver for Marshall Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Smyrna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lacy
|3 hr
|Jennifer Melton
|4
|Lady Janes Haircuts for men
|9 hr
|okay
|10
|Creepers and weirdos! (Mar '13)
|11 hr
|Lynn Anderson
|19
|duane calloway (Aug '16)
|Tue
|well
|2
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Jun 18
|Kenny
|1,554
|Reapers
|Jun 15
|Kasey
|1
|Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07)
|Jun 15
|star
|73
Find what you want!
Search Smyrna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC