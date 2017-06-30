No tax hike in Rutherford County's 2018 budget
Rutherford County commissioners approved a $563.2 million spending plan for fiscal 2017-18 without raising taxes, while also giving the nod for construction of Rockvale High School even though it will cost $11 million more than expected. The appropriation represents a $33 million increase over the current year and uses $15.8 million from the county's fund balance, in addition to keeping the property tax rate at $2.68 per $100 of assessed value.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Add your comments below
Smyrna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nice azz at Dollar general
|12 hr
|Just sayin
|4
|james pollock??
|Fri
|justinlanning
|1
|Lacy
|Fri
|Elleminnowpea
|6
|Stars in town
|Thu
|Rip tide
|1
|Rentals no background check (Feb '14)
|Thu
|Mull502
|15
|Headcoach
|Jun 27
|Ignored
|4
|Boys soccer (Dec '16)
|Jun 27
|Ignored
|7
Find what you want!
Search Smyrna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC