Mother indicted for fatal 2016 accident in Rutherford County
A Smyrna mother has been arrested after a sealed indictment was handed down by the May 2017 Grand Jury for an accident that killed her 3-year old son. The accident happened in February of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Smyrna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Janes Haircuts for men
|Sat
|in my opinion
|6
|Creepers and weirdos! (Mar '13)
|May 30
|Justice
|15
|Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Pooperton McButtFart
|8
|Mae Beavers for Governor?
|May 29
|commenters
|1
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|May 29
|Anonymous
|1,550
|Renaissance fest
|May 28
|Girl1011457q7r5
|1
|found wallet (Jul '16)
|May 26
|Unemployed farter
|6
Find what you want!
Search Smyrna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC