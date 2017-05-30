Mother indicted for fatal 2016 accide...

Mother indicted for fatal 2016 accident in Rutherford County

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

A Smyrna mother has been arrested after a sealed indictment was handed down by the May 2017 Grand Jury for an accident that killed her 3-year old son. The accident happened in February of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lady Janes Haircuts for men Sat in my opinion 6
Creepers and weirdos! (Mar '13) May 30 Justice 15
Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16) May 30 Pooperton McButtFart 8
News Mae Beavers for Governor? May 29 commenters 1
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) May 29 Anonymous 1,550
Renaissance fest May 28 Girl1011457q7r5 1
found wallet (Jul '16) May 26 Unemployed farter 6
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,664 • Total comments across all topics: 281,532,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC