Lebanon High School welcomed dancing ...

Lebanon High School welcomed dancing and music from cultures around...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

The 35th annual International Folk Fest at Lebanon High School was an entertaining and educational way to spend a Friday night. The Folk Fest featured cultures from around the world with a mixture of music and dance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lady Janes Haircuts for men 11 hr James 8
Reapers Thu Kasey 1
Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07) Thu star 73
Diane Black part one (Nov '15) Jun 13 Boom roasted 2
Creepers and weirdos! (Mar '13) Jun 10 Breeze 18
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Jun 9 anonymous 1,553
Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16) May 30 Pooperton McButtFart 8
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,900 • Total comments across all topics: 281,811,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC