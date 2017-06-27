James A. Winsett

He was a native of Rutherford County and a son of the late Jonas Winsett and Cora Lee Hill Winsett. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Virginia Jones Winsett; children, Debrah Culberson and husband Robert "Cub" of Murfreesboro, and Jonas Winsett of Smyrna; a sister, Dorlene Hart and husband Russell of Lewisburg; and a host of loving family and friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.