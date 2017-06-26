Ham Radio Field Day this weekend in Smyrna
Discover how ham radio operators use a little "magic" to carry 30-foot antennas to Field Day in a small sportscar. Hurricane Cindy is pushing storms this way, and ham radio operators keep the lines of communication open when Mother Nature goes wild.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Smyrna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16)
|Sun
|Rhett Butler
|9
|Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07)
|Jun 21
|Eddie
|74
|Lacy
|Jun 21
|Jennifer Melton
|4
|Lady Janes Haircuts for men
|Jun 21
|okay
|10
|Creepers and weirdos! (Mar '13)
|Jun 21
|Lynn Anderson
|19
|duane calloway (Aug '16)
|Jun 20
|well
|2
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Jun 18
|Kenny
|1,554
Find what you want!
Search Smyrna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC