Ham Radio Field Day this weekend in Smyrna

Thursday Jun 22

Discover how ham radio operators use a little "magic" to carry 30-foot antennas to Field Day in a small sportscar. Hurricane Cindy is pushing storms this way, and ham radio operators keep the lines of communication open when Mother Nature goes wild.

