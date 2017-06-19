GA Fugitives Captured: Donnie Rowe was Rutherford Co. Native
Donnie Rowe, one of the two Georgia fugitives accused in the murder of two prison guards, has ties to Rutherford County. Rowe and Ricky Dubose both surrendered last week after a day of stealing cars, home invasions and high speed police chases.
