Franke, KWC Innovations Earn 2017 ADEX Awards for Design Excellence

Franke's Chef Center, 3-in-1 Filtration Faucets and KWC's INTRO Bath Line Win Platinum Awards; KWC PIANA Bath Line Receives Gold Award / EINPresswire.com / -- SMYRNA, TN-- - Franke and KWC, Swiss companies and leading names in luxury products for the kitchen and bath, have received four 2017 ADEX commendations for superior product design and quality. Franke's Chef Center and 3-in-1 filter faucets received platinum awards in the Kitchen Ideas category.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.