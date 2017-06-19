"Death Penalty" May Be Sought For GA Escapees
The two escapees from Georgia who were captured here in Rutherford County last Thursday evening, appeared in Putnam County, Georgia Superior Court Wednesday . The judge denied bond and the prosecutor indicated that they expect to seek the death penalty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
