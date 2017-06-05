Smyrna turns out as Capt. Kuss Memorial's Hornet comes to stay

More than 1,000 locals, in clusters of 10 to 50 at the sides of Lowry Street, lined the streets and waved American flags as the F/A-18c Hornet painted in Blue Angels' colors arrived for its final mission as the centerpiece of the Capt. Jeff Kuss USMC Mem More than 1,000 locals, in clusters of 10 to 50 at the sides of Lowry Street, lined the streets and waved American flags as the F/A-18c Hornet painted in Blue Angels' colors arrived for its final mission as the centerpiece of the Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.