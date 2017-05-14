Smyrna to announce permanent honor fo...

Smyrna to announce permanent honor for Blue Angels pilot

Smyrna Mayor Mary Ester Reed, along with other city officials, will announce its plans to permanently honor a Blue Angels pilot who was killed in a crash last summer. The announcement for the permanent memorial will be made on Thursday afternoon at the Smyrna Event Center on Sam Ridley Parkway.

