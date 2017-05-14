Smyrna to announce permanent honor for Blue Angels pilot
Smyrna Mayor Mary Ester Reed, along with other city officials, will announce its plans to permanently honor a Blue Angels pilot who was killed in a crash last summer. The announcement for the permanent memorial will be made on Thursday afternoon at the Smyrna Event Center on Sam Ridley Parkway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Smyrna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|found wallet (Jul '16)
|21 hr
|mower guy
|5
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Mon
|yoyo
|1,540
|Things to know about Smyrna before you move here. (Jun '16)
|Sat
|in my opinion
|5
|Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16)
|May 10
|Skill will
|6
|Nissan wanna be
|May 10
|You know what I mean
|4
|Leanne Carter (May '16)
|May 7
|MCR
|3
|James Lanny 'Jim' Wicker (Jun '06)
|May 7
|David Wicker
|21
Find what you want!
Search Smyrna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC