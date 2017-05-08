Smyrna Police Phone Lines Down

Smyrna Police Phone Lines Down

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

The Smyrna Police Department is having trouble with their non-emergency phone lines. In a social media post, the Town of Smyrna reports "615-459-9716 is the only non-emergency line for the Police Department that is working."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) 7 hr anonymous 1,537
Leanne Carter (May '16) Sun MCR 3
News James Lanny 'Jim' Wicker (Jun '06) Sun David Wicker 21
Lady Janes Haircuts for men May 6 Rouge dead guy 4
Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07) May 6 Wanda 70
lacey reynolds May 4 She is a horrible... 1
Picked up 2 girls Saturday night at whiskey dix May 2 Hoping to find you 1
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,399 • Total comments across all topics: 280,895,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC