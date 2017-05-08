Smyrna Police Phone Lines Down
The Smyrna Police Department is having trouble with their non-emergency phone lines. In a social media post, the Town of Smyrna reports "615-459-9716 is the only non-emergency line for the Police Department that is working."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Smyrna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|anonymous
|1,537
|Leanne Carter (May '16)
|Sun
|MCR
|3
|James Lanny 'Jim' Wicker (Jun '06)
|Sun
|David Wicker
|21
|Lady Janes Haircuts for men
|May 6
|Rouge dead guy
|4
|Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07)
|May 6
|Wanda
|70
|lacey reynolds
|May 4
|She is a horrible...
|1
|Picked up 2 girls Saturday night at whiskey dix
|May 2
|Hoping to find you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Smyrna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC