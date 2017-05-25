Smyrna leaders struggle with traffic, drainage issues due to growth
Smyrna leaders passed the Annual Budget on first reading and left the tax rate unchanged at 88.4 cents per $100 assessed value during the most recent council meeting. Alfonso Llamas brought water drainage issues on Lee Road to the attention of the mayor and council, after working for some time with city water runoff experts and engineers, on a problem complicated somewhat by crossing the Smyrna/Rutherford County line.
