Smyrna Kid's Safety Day
TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center, the Town of Smyrna, and the Smyrna Parks and Recreation Center are hosting the first Smyrna Kid's Safety Day. This free family-friendly community event will be held on Saturday, May 20. Smyrna Kid's Safety Day is a day of fun and features important safety education for kids of all ages.
