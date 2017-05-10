Smyrna Kid's Safety Day

Smyrna Kid's Safety Day

TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center, the Town of Smyrna, and the Smyrna Parks and Recreation Center are hosting the first Smyrna Kid's Safety Day. This free family-friendly community event will be held on Saturday, May 20. Smyrna Kid's Safety Day is a day of fun and features important safety education for kids of all ages.

Smyrna, TN

