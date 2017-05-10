TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center, the Town of Smyrna, and the Smyrna Parks and Recreation Center are hosting the first Smyrna Kid's Safety Day. This free family-friendly community event will be held on Saturday, May 20. Smyrna Kid's Safety Day is a day of fun and features important safety education for kids of all ages.

