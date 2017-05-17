Sex Offender ask for new Rutherford County trial

A man convicted in Rutherford County on two counts of Solicitation of Sexual Exploitation, Solicitation of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor under the age of 13 and three counts of Indecent Exposure has asked the Court of Criminal Appeals of Tennessee for a new trial. Mario Frederick argues that there was not enough evidence to support his convictions and that his cases should have been separated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.