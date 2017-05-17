Sex Offender ask for new Rutherford C...

Sex Offender ask for new Rutherford County trial

Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

A man convicted in Rutherford County on two counts of Solicitation of Sexual Exploitation, Solicitation of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor under the age of 13 and three counts of Indecent Exposure has asked the Court of Criminal Appeals of Tennessee for a new trial. Mario Frederick argues that there was not enough evidence to support his convictions and that his cases should have been separated.

