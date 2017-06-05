Representatives Dawn White and Mike Sparks recognize Dan Whittle
State Rep. Dawn White and State Rep. Mike Sparks surprised local history devotee Dan Whittle Wednesday morning at Murfreesboro's Sylvan Park Restaurant during the Truman Show on WGNS Radio. "Dan's contribution to our community is immeasurable."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Smyrna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Janes Haircuts for men
|Jun 3
|in my opinion
|6
|Creepers and weirdos! (Mar '13)
|May 30
|Justice
|15
|Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Pooperton McButtFart
|8
|Mae Beavers for Governor?
|May 29
|commenters
|1
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|May 29
|Anonymous
|1,550
|Renaissance fest
|May 28
|Girl1011457q7r5
|1
|found wallet (Jul '16)
|May 26
|Unemployed farter
|6
Find what you want!
Search Smyrna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC