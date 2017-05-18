Police Honored 9:00AM Thursday Morning

Police Honored 9:00AM Thursday Morning

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

Almost like waving a wand over the downtown area, the sounds of a bustling city will seem to fade into the background with the tolling of a bell precisely at 9:00 o'clock Thursday morning . The public is encouraged to attend Rutherford County's "Peace Officers Memorial Day Ceremony" on the Civic Plaza in front of the Murfreesboro City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) 2 hr turdcutter 1,547
found wallet (Jul '16) May 15 mower guy 5
Things to know about Smyrna before you move here. (Jun '16) May 13 in my opinion 5
Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16) May 10 Skill will 6
Nissan wanna be May 10 You know what I mean 4
Leanne Carter (May '16) May 7 MCR 3
News James Lanny 'Jim' Wicker (Jun '06) May 7 David Wicker 21
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,704 • Total comments across all topics: 281,117,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC