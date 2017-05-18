Police Honored 9:00AM Thursday Morning

Almost like waving a wand over the downtown area, the sounds of a bustling city will seem to fade into the background with the tolling of a bell precisely at 9:00 o'clock Thursday morning . The public is encouraged to attend Rutherford County's "Peace Officers Memorial Day Ceremony" on the Civic Plaza in front of the Murfreesboro City Hall.

