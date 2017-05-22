One Mile Lane murder bound over to grand jury
A Wilson County man accused of killing a One Mile Lane resident hit him in the head with a sledgehammer and then stabbed him in a fight over a drug debt, according to court testimony. Rutherford County Sheriff's Detective Kyle Norrod testified Wednesday that murder defendant David Oeser told him three conflicting stories about the March 31 death of James Whitehead .
