Nourish Food Bank Presents Its Inaugural Wine Tasting & Silent Auction

Nourish Food Bank will present the Inaugural Wine Tasting and Silent Auction, taking place at Flemming Rustic Barn, 4338 Rock Springs Road in Smyrna on May 20th, and featuring local band Wildfire Trio. Nourish food bank is proud to bring the Inaugural Wine Tasting & Silent Auction to the Flemming Rustic Barn for the first time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.