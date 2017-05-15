New Salem Highway widening coming soon
Projects to widen New Salem Highway from Cason Lane to I-24 and Old Fort Parkway will start a year sooner than expected in the wake of two moves to bolster the state's transportation fund. Construction to widen a 2.2-mile stretch of New Salem from Cason Lane to the interstate could start this August, according to state Sen. "That's awesome, both of them," Ketron said.
