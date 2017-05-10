MTSU Army ROTC commissioned 16 cadets...

MTSU Army ROTC commissioned 16 cadets in formal ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Murfreesboro Post

Taygen Pickel, 7, right, pins one of the lieutenant bars on her father, 2nd Lt. Blake Pickel, as daughter Addalyn, 2, and wife Terra Pickel watch during the MTSU Army ROTC spring commissioning ceremony in the Tom H. Jackson Building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16) 3 min Skill will 6
Nissan wanna be 7 min You know what I mean 4
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) 19 min Skill will 1,538
Leanne Carter (May '16) Sun MCR 3
News James Lanny 'Jim' Wicker (Jun '06) Sun David Wicker 21
Lady Janes Haircuts for men May 6 Rouge dead guy 4
Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07) May 6 Wanda 70
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,179 • Total comments across all topics: 280,914,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC