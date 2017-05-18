Kendrick Allen Love
He was a native of Rutherford County and the son of Shayne David Love of Smyrna and Alison Leigh Weiler and her fiance Tim Lee of Murfreesboro. Kendrick is also survived by his sister, Eternity Leigh Meadows of Cookeville, and brother, Shayne David Love, Jr. of Murfreesboro.
