John Black receives "Good Scout Award"

John Black receives "Good Scout Award"

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

The honor was bestowed on Black during a Friends of Scouting breakfast earlier at LifePoint Church in Smyrna. The event was chaired by State Representative Dawn White , also included personal accounts from scouts on the impact of the program in their lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leanne Carter (May '16) Sun MCR 3
News James Lanny 'Jim' Wicker (Jun '06) Sun David Wicker 21
Lady Janes Haircuts for men Sat Rouge dead guy 4
Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07) Sat Wanda 70
lacey reynolds May 4 She is a horrible... 1
Picked up 2 girls Saturday night at whiskey dix May 2 Hoping to find you 1
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) May 1 turdcutter 1,536
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,491 • Total comments across all topics: 280,885,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC