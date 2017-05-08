John Black receives "Good Scout Award"
The honor was bestowed on Black during a Friends of Scouting breakfast earlier at LifePoint Church in Smyrna. The event was chaired by State Representative Dawn White , also included personal accounts from scouts on the impact of the program in their lives.
