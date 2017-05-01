John Black Honored as Good Scout of S...

John Black Honored as Good Scout of Smyrna

John Black, the executive director of the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport Authority, received the Good Scout Award during the Friends of Scouting breakfast held yesterday morning at LifePoint Church in Smyrna. The breakfast, chaired by State Representative Dawn White , also included personal accounts from scouts on the impact of the program in their lives.

