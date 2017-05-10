John Black honored as Good Scout of Smyrna
The breakfast, chaired by State Representative "John Black has faithfully served our community for many years, including service as scoutmaster of Troop 374. He is a true asset to Rutherford County, and I was honored to be able to recognize John's selfless service to our community," said White.
