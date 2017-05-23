Jeff Kuss memorial signs installed on Durango highway
CDOT's newly installed sign for the honorary designation of Colorado Highway 3 as the Captain Jeff Kuss Memorial Highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Smyrna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07)
|18 hr
|in my opinion
|71
|Sky Stone Granite/ Apollo Granite
|May 22
|granny
|1
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|May 21
|Nissyates
|1,548
|Another trucker DIES behind MCCORMICK TRUCKING ... (Sep '12)
|May 21
|old and retired
|20
|found wallet (Jul '16)
|May 15
|mower guy
|5
|Things to know about Smyrna before you move here. (Jun '16)
|May 13
|in my opinion
|5
|Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16)
|May 10
|Skill will
|6
Find what you want!
Search Smyrna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC