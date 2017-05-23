Jeff Kuss memorial signs installed on...

Jeff Kuss memorial signs installed on Durango highway

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Cortez Journal News

CDOT's newly installed sign for the honorary designation of Colorado Highway 3 as the Captain Jeff Kuss Memorial Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07) 18 hr in my opinion 71
Sky Stone Granite/ Apollo Granite May 22 granny 1
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) May 21 Nissyates 1,548
Another trucker DIES behind MCCORMICK TRUCKING ... (Sep '12) May 21 old and retired 20
found wallet (Jul '16) May 15 mower guy 5
Things to know about Smyrna before you move here. (Jun '16) May 13 in my opinion 5
Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16) May 10 Skill will 6
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,268,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC