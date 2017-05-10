Illegal Gambling Investigation Nets T...

Illegal Gambling Investigation Nets Two Arrests in Smyrna

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

The Smyrna Police Department and the Rutherford County EMS SORT team arrest two men after a lengthy investigation into illegal gambling. Sgt. Bobby Gibson tells NewsRadio WGNS Russell Hairr and George Barton were arrested Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16) 19 hr Skill will 6
Nissan wanna be 19 hr You know what I mean 4
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) 20 hr Skill will 1,538
Leanne Carter (May '16) May 7 MCR 3
News James Lanny 'Jim' Wicker (Jun '06) May 7 David Wicker 21
Lady Janes Haircuts for men May 6 Rouge dead guy 4
Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07) May 6 Wanda 70
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,933,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC