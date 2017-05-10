How to Rutherford County Cities Fair ...

How to Rutherford County Cities Fair in "Safe Cities Report"

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

In Rutherford County, La Vergne was ranked the safest, coming in at 26. Smyrna was close behind at number 32. Murfreesboro was ranked 39 in the top 50 safest cities in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) 22 hr anonymous 1,537
Leanne Carter (May '16) Sun MCR 3
News James Lanny 'Jim' Wicker (Jun '06) Sun David Wicker 21
Lady Janes Haircuts for men May 6 Rouge dead guy 4
Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07) May 6 Wanda 70
lacey reynolds May 4 She is a horrible... 1
Picked up 2 girls Saturday night at whiskey dix May 2 Hoping to find you 1
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,320 • Total comments across all topics: 280,911,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC