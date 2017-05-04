Grand Opening of the Smyrna Outdoor A...

Grand Opening of the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center (SOAC) 100 Sam Ridley Parkway East, Smyrna

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

The brand new Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center is having a ribbon cutting event on Thursday, May 4th from 4:00pm - 5:00pm. Smyrna will have light refreshments, and tours of the Center will be available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lady Janes Haircuts for men 12 hr Rouge dead guy 4
Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07) 13 hr Wanda 70
lacey reynolds May 4 She is a horrible... 1
Picked up 2 girls Saturday night at whiskey dix May 2 Hoping to find you 1
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) May 1 turdcutter 1,536
Things to know about Smyrna before you move here. (Jun '16) Apr 24 Boo Hooey 4
Sarah o neil Apr 23 Dprk 1
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,380 • Total comments across all topics: 280,838,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC