Grand Opening of the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center (SOAC) 100 Sam Ridley Parkway East, Smyrna
The brand new Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center is having a ribbon cutting event on Thursday, May 4th from 4:00pm - 5:00pm. Smyrna will have light refreshments, and tours of the Center will be available.
