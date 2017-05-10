Friday Safety Blitz Along Highway 41/70S
Cpl. Mark Mack prepares a message sign for "Blue 41," a Friday event alerting drivers to drive safely to reduce fatalities and crashes on U.S. Highway 41/70S. Forty-four people lost their lives in traffic crashes last year with three of those deaths occurring on U.S. Highway 41/70S that connects three cities through Rutherford County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
