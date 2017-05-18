First Smyrna Kid's Safety Day kicks off May 20
TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center, the town of Smyrna and the Smyrna Parks and Recreation Center are hosting the first Smyrna Kid's Safety Day. This free, family-friendly, community event featuring important child safety education will be held on Saturday, May 20. Center have joined forces to help protect the children of our community through our first Smyrna Kid's Safety Day," said , CEO of TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center.
Smyrna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|2 hr
|Kenny
|1,545
|found wallet (Jul '16)
|May 15
|mower guy
|5
|Things to know about Smyrna before you move here. (Jun '16)
|May 13
|in my opinion
|5
|Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16)
|May 10
|Skill will
|6
|Nissan wanna be
|May 10
|You know what I mean
|4
|Leanne Carter (May '16)
|May 7
|MCR
|3
|James Lanny 'Jim' Wicker (Jun '06)
|May 7
|David Wicker
|21
