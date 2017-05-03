First robotic transversus abdominus release in the state of Tennessee performed in Smyrna

Dr. Josh Taylor, MD, general surgeon, The Surgical Clinic, performed the first robotic transversus abdominus release in the state of Tennessee at TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center in Smyrna, Tennessee, on Friday, April 14, 2017. The rTAR is an advanced procedure to repair a complex hernia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.