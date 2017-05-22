Fallen Rutherford County officers rec...

Fallen Rutherford County officers recognized at Peace Officers Memorial Day service

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: The Sidelines

A gathering of police officers, supporters and their loved ones on Thursday paid tribute at the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza to the nine Rutherford County law enforcement officers since 1942 who have died while serving their cities. The service, aligning with the customs of the National Peace Officers Memorial Day established in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy, was held in conjunction with National Police Week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sidelines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sky Stone Granite/ Apollo Granite 21 hr granny 1
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Sun Nissyates 1,548
Another trucker DIES behind MCCORMICK TRUCKING ... (Sep '12) Sun old and retired 20
found wallet (Jul '16) May 15 mower guy 5
Things to know about Smyrna before you move here. (Jun '16) May 13 in my opinion 5
Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16) May 10 Skill will 6
Nissan wanna be May 10 You know what I mean 4
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,389 • Total comments across all topics: 281,226,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC