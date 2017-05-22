Fallen Rutherford County officers recognized at Peace Officers Memorial Day service

A gathering of police officers, supporters and their loved ones on Thursday paid tribute at the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza to the nine Rutherford County law enforcement officers since 1942 who have died while serving their cities. The service, aligning with the customs of the National Peace Officers Memorial Day established in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy, was held in conjunction with National Police Week.

