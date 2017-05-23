Board says schools need elbow room

Board says schools need elbow room

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Murfreesboro Post

In the classroom, Oakland teacher Lenny Ciletti and county CTE chief Tyra Pilgrim talk over the mechatronics program that the school board honored Tuesday night for receiving a national award. JOHN BUTWELL Rutherford County schoolchildren are being taught in portable "trailers" and whatever makeshift space is available in addition to their regular modern classrooms, Director of Schools Don Odom reminded the school board Tuesday night - as well as any county commissioners watching the meeting online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sky Stone Granite/ Apollo Granite Mon granny 1
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) May 21 Nissyates 1,548
Another trucker DIES behind MCCORMICK TRUCKING ... (Sep '12) May 21 old and retired 20
found wallet (Jul '16) May 15 mower guy 5
Things to know about Smyrna before you move here. (Jun '16) May 13 in my opinion 5
Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16) May 10 Skill will 6
Nissan wanna be May 10 You know what I mean 4
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,354 • Total comments across all topics: 281,233,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC