Blue Angels jet to rest at Smyrna park in honor of the fallen Capt. Jeff Kuss

Now the town will honor his memory and sacrifice with a memorial at Lee Victory Park featuring a retired Blue Angel aircraft, essentially a match of Capt Kuss' Hornet. The desire to honor Kuss was first whispered about during The Great Tennessee Airshow at the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport, the day after his death.

