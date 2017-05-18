Blue Angels jet to rest at Smyrna park in honor of the fallen Capt. Jeff Kuss
Now the town will honor his memory and sacrifice with a memorial at Lee Victory Park featuring a retired Blue Angel aircraft, essentially a match of Capt Kuss' Hornet. The desire to honor Kuss was first whispered about during The Great Tennessee Airshow at the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport, the day after his death.
