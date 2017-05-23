Blue Angel Jet Featured In Capt. Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial Arrives In Smyrna Thursday

A Blue Angel F/A-18C Hornet similar to the jet flown by United States Marine Corps Captain Jeff Kuss and on loan from the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida will be shipped by flatbed truck and arrive Thursday afternoon at Smyrna Airport Terminal and Business Center, 278 Doug Warpoole Road. The jet will remain in an airport hangar until the memorial construction begins when it will be placed on permanent display.

