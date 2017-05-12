Authorities crack down on driving vio...

Authorities crack down on driving violations on dangerous stretch of roadway

Read more: WKRN

Authorities are cracking down on speeders, texters, and drinking and driving on a dangerous stretch of roadway that spans from Davidson to Coffee Counties Friday. Law enforcement agencies from the Davidson-Rutherford County line all the way to Coffee County are out in force, looking for violators along State Route 41/70.

