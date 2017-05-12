Authorities crack down on driving violations on dangerous stretch of roadway
Authorities are cracking down on speeders, texters, and drinking and driving on a dangerous stretch of roadway that spans from Davidson to Coffee Counties Friday. Law enforcement agencies from the Davidson-Rutherford County line all the way to Coffee County are out in force, looking for violators along State Route 41/70.
Smyrna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|found wallet (Jul '16)
|Sun
|hello
|2
|Things to know about Smyrna before you move here. (Jun '16)
|Sat
|in my opinion
|5
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|May 12
|turdcutter
|1,539
|Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16)
|May 10
|Skill will
|6
|Nissan wanna be
|May 10
|You know what I mean
|4
|Leanne Carter (May '16)
|May 7
|MCR
|3
|James Lanny 'Jim' Wicker (Jun '06)
|May 7
|David Wicker
|21
