Additional location for your car emission test
Rutherford County Clerk Lisa Duke Crowell has announced Mobile Emission Testing will soon begin for use by Rutherford County citizens. The Clerk said testing will begin May 30 and will be held at Lane Agri Park every first and last Tuesday.
