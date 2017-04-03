Wilson County man charged in Rutherford County deathA Wilson County...

Wilson County man charged in Rutherfo...

Wilson County man charged in Rutherford County death

A Wilson County man was arrested and charged in Rutherford County in the death of a Smyrna man, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. Whitehead, 49, died March 31 shortly after being found in critical condition at his Smyrna home.

