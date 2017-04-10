Tornado Watch for Rutherford County U...

Tornado Watch for Rutherford County Until 9pm

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for Rutherford County and most of Middle Tennessee until 9pm. Severe thunderstorms with large hail, high winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible this afternoon and evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lady Janes Haircuts for men Mon Dapper Dan 1
redwood hollow apartments (Mar '14) Sun Marah 3
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Apr 5 Kenny 1,530
Pain Management Center's (Sep '11) Apr 4 Tropix 6
middle school, how many classes failed before t... (Feb '11) Apr 4 Code Orange 4
Tattoos please!! Apr 4 I_just_want_ink 1
Sad day ....the speed trap will end Apr 4 City official 2
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,735 • Total comments across all topics: 280,237,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC