Tornado Watch for Rutherford County Until 9pm
A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for Rutherford County and most of Middle Tennessee until 9pm. Severe thunderstorms with large hail, high winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible this afternoon and evening.
Smyrna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Janes Haircuts for men
|Mon
|Dapper Dan
|1
|redwood hollow apartments (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Marah
|3
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Apr 5
|Kenny
|1,530
|Pain Management Center's (Sep '11)
|Apr 4
|Tropix
|6
|middle school, how many classes failed before t... (Feb '11)
|Apr 4
|Code Orange
|4
|Tattoos please!!
|Apr 4
|I_just_want_ink
|1
|Sad day ....the speed trap will end
|Apr 4
|City official
|2
