Tennessee lawmakers unwittingly vote to honor Klan leader
Members of the Tennessee House of Representatives thought they had defeated a resolution to honor Nathan Bedford Forrest. Days later, the chamber unwittingly passed another resolution touting the achievements of the Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan.
