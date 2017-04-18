Smyrna Council declares May 1 'Senior Citizens Day'

Smyrna Vice Mayor Marc Atkins and Mayor Mary Esther Reed sport Smyrna senior silver ribbons in solidarity with Smyrna senior citizens. DAN EPRIGHT The Town Council, department heads and directors of Smyrna held their annual two-day budget retreat at the Smyrna Event Center April 10 and 11, starting with a review of the past year and its achievements, and turning to plans for the town's future.

