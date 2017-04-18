Smyrna Council declares May 1 'Senior...

Smyrna Council declares May 1 'Senior Citizens Day'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Murfreesboro Post

Smyrna Vice Mayor Marc Atkins and Mayor Mary Esther Reed sport Smyrna senior silver ribbons in solidarity with Smyrna senior citizens. DAN EPRIGHT The Town Council, department heads and directors of Smyrna held their annual two-day budget retreat at the Smyrna Event Center April 10 and 11, starting with a review of the past year and its achievements, and turning to plans for the town's future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo... 19 hr NTMD8OR 7
Things to know about Smyrna before you move here. (Jun '16) Sun Dprk 3
Sarah o neil Sun Dprk 1
Pain Management Center's (Sep '11) Sat PDJ 7
Soccer Fri Bald guy 3
Good dentist in town? Apr 18 Townie676 1
Lascassas Baseball Fight Apr 14 Coco 2
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,950 • Total comments across all topics: 280,531,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC