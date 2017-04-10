Shawn Middleton Named Siegel Girls Ba...

Shawn Middleton Named Siegel Girls Basketball Coach

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

Former Smyrna girls basketball coach Shawn Middleton has been tapped as the second girls coach in Siegel High School history. Middleton, who was at Smyrna High School for 18-years, coached many sports including football, girls and boys basketball, softball and baseball.

