Shawn Middleton Named Siegel Girls Basketball Coach
Former Smyrna girls basketball coach Shawn Middleton has been tapped as the second girls coach in Siegel High School history. Middleton, who was at Smyrna High School for 18-years, coached many sports including football, girls and boys basketball, softball and baseball.
