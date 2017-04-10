Ribbon Cutting to Mark Completion of Imperial Garden Renovation in Smyrna

The public is invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Imperial Garden Apartments located at One Imperial Blvd. on Wednesday, April 12, at 10:30 a.m. The event marks the completion of a $11.5 million renovation of the 300-unit affordable family housing apartment complex, which was built in 1985. Federal, state and local officials, including U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais, are scheduled to make remarks at the ceremony and will help cut the ribbon along with residents and representatives from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and LHP Capital, the developer and manager of the property.

