Police asking for help to find one hotel robber, other arrested
An intensive, multi-agency investigation into a string of middle Tennessee hotel robberies has landed one suspect behind bars, leaving another on the run. Franklin Police began investigating after the Jan. 11 robbery of the Baymont Inn on Franklin Commons Court, where one suspect armed with a gun and the other with a knife, allegedly menaced the overnight clerk while demanding the hotel's cash.
